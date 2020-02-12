A New (Pet) Boss in Town

Well, almost. There’re still a few more days to vote for Gulfport’s first Pet Mayor, an event hosted by the Gulfport Historical Society in support of Rescue Pink. Rescue Pink is dedicated to helping people and animals through spay/neuter, assistance with rehoming, and preventative vet care.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, February 15. There are currently 11 “candidogs” and “catidates” still in the running. Unfortunately, one candidog had to bow out of the running due to health issues.

Residents can see all the candidates and vote online HERE, or in person by cash or check at GulfPerk, 3107 Beach Blvd. S., or at the Gulfport History Museum, 5301 28th Ave. S. Donations/votes can also be delivered to the pet’s human companion.

The pet to receive the most donations in their name will be inducted as Pet Mayor on Saturday, February 22 at Gulfport’s annual Get Rescued event. One dollar equals one vote.

Due to the overflowing support for this prestigious title, there may have to be more than one inductee. Organizer Amanda Hagood believes it may only be fair to induct on accounts of both the Elector-pawl vote and the Pawpular vote.

“We’ve seen in so many races before the upset throughout the community when money out-wins the popular vote,” said Hagood. “We wouldn’t want that sort of divide in our community.”

As for term limits, they are currently set for one year.

“This will allow for residents to vote early and often in support of pressing community issues,” said Hagood.

According to Hagood, as of Friday, February 7, Coco, Ty, Shortstack, and Ember are in the lead, with Max close behind.

Updates and information concerning the candidogs and catidates will be published over the next week on the Gulfport Historical Society’s Facebook.