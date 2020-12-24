A Poet Looks at Endings and Beginnings

When Vincent Spina writes a poem, he says he looks for what “sings,” creating a rhythm that supports the images and will carry the reader through the poem.

“I don’t think a poem is strictly about meaning; it is also about the flow of the words, the ‘music.’ This may be how a prayer starts, when something strikes you hard and opens you to a feeling – an image or a piece of the human drama – and you need to find the words that match the feeling that will strike others.”

Vincent Spina was born in Brooklyn and lives in St. Petersburg. He is the author of three books of poetry: “Outer Borough,” “Dialogue” and “The Sumptuous Hills of Gulfport.”

Great White Egret: A Sentence Fragment

As on that day you passed by

a small shallow stream and

the great white egret, poised, stock still,

at one edge, to snatch what nutrition

the running water should bring

slowed time

to a single tick of the clock

so that a blank page would open

to your eyes and be written on:

the footsteps of your passage,

perhaps meaningless, except within

the context of that one eternal moment

as on the day

worlds collapse and a new one begins.