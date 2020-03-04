A Second Chance for Cash
If he has one flea he has 10,000,” said Eagle Finegan, one of Cash’s two rescuers from Gulfport. “I’ve never seen so many fleas in my life.” Cash, short for Johnny Cash, is a young, 52-pound dog that was found in a small park near Gulfport by a St. Petersburg resident who posted his situation on Facebook. Someone had tied the six- to eight-month-old dog to a post and left him there with dry food in a nearby bag and no water. People in Gulfport responded online while Finegan and Cheryl Bell took action in a pickup truck. Finegan said they scooped Cash up from the park, took him to a veterinarian’s office for medical and temperament assessments, flea medicine, vaccinations and neutering after he gets stronger. They updated his status on social media, including a donation link, and are working on getting him either a loving foster or “furever” home. Some test results are still pending but it is known that he has hookworms in addition to an 8-inch scar on the side of his body. Finegan said, “The cool thing is that so many people quickly rallied around this dog. He wasn’t eating the food at the park but at the vet’s office, he was insane over the good food he received. It’s clear that he’s never been on a leash. Though, he jumped right into the truck and absolutely loved the ride.” He does not have a microchip. “If people cannot take care of an animal, then they shouldn’t get one or breed them,” said Finegan. To donate to Cash’s medical bills and recovery care, visit facebook.com/donate/793880017769305/10221559581761347/. To volunteer as a possible foster or forever home, email Bell at lookin4paradise@hotmail.com.