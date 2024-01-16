The Gabber Newspaper Logo
A St. Pete Puppy Parade Celebrating Woman’s 100th Birthday

by Cameron Healy

a woman in a chair as a dog and woman walk up to her with blue balloons as part of the st. pete puppy parade.
Emma Stevenson came outside to a puppy parade for 100th birthday.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Emma Stevenson didn’t expect to see 20 dogs in her front yard on Saturday morning. But for her 100th birthday, Emma’s family and friends surprised her with a puppy parade. 

Heather Tyack, a dog trainer with Everyday K9, assembled her Saturday morning training group to make Emma’s 100th birthday special. A handful of dog owners outside the training group joined in on the fun. 

Emma’s daughter Patty Stevenson said when it was warm outside, Emma used to attend the Saturday morning classes to see all the dogs in training. Since she can’t go to the classes currently, Everyday K9 brought the dogs to her for the special occasion. 

dogs and their owners walking on a sidewalk.
Dogs and owners walked from Crisp Park to Emma’s home Jan. 13.
Photo by Cameron Healy

St. Pete Puppy Parade

Dogs and their owners walked 15 minutes from Crisp Park to Emma’s house with “Happy Birthday” signs and balloons. 

When asked about the turnout, Patty said, “it’s awesome; she really loves dogs.”

Once arriving at her house, Emma sat in an outdoor chair in her front yard with a ginormous smile as each dog excitingly walked up to her lap. 

three woman with a black lab dog with a canvas photo.
(L-R) Patty Stevenson, Emma Stevenson, and Heather Tyack with Two Paws.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Patty’s dog Two Paws is a 3-year-old, black Labrador retriever who trains with the group, but he is also Emma’s best friend. For her birthday, Tyack gifted Emma a canvas image of her and Two Paws and a birthday cake of a white terrier. 

“Thank you everybody, this is very sweet,” Emma said smiling from ear to ear.

 Take a look at the dogs celebrating Emma’s birthday. 

