A St. Pete Puppy Parade Celebrating Woman’s 100th Birthday

Emma Stevenson didn’t expect to see 20 dogs in her front yard on Saturday morning. But for her 100th birthday, Emma’s family and friends surprised her with a puppy parade.

Heather Tyack, a dog trainer with Everyday K9, assembled her Saturday morning training group to make Emma’s 100th birthday special. A handful of dog owners outside the training group joined in on the fun.

Emma’s daughter Patty Stevenson said when it was warm outside, Emma used to attend the Saturday morning classes to see all the dogs in training. Since she can’t go to the classes currently, Everyday K9 brought the dogs to her for the special occasion.

St. Pete Puppy Parade

Dogs and their owners walked 15 minutes from Crisp Park to Emma’s house with “Happy Birthday” signs and balloons.

When asked about the turnout, Patty said, “it’s awesome; she really loves dogs.”

Once arriving at her house, Emma sat in an outdoor chair in her front yard with a ginormous smile as each dog excitingly walked up to her lap.

Patty’s dog Two Paws is a 3-year-old, black Labrador retriever who trains with the group, but he is also Emma’s best friend. For her birthday, Tyack gifted Emma a canvas image of her and Two Paws and a birthday cake of a white terrier.

“Thank you everybody, this is very sweet,” Emma said smiling from ear to ear.

Take a look at the dogs celebrating Emma’s birthday.

Happy birthday Emma!

Photo by Cameron Healy Bowsun and Olive.

Photo by Cameron Healy Cooper and Colby.

Photo by Cameron Healy Daisy dressed up with a "Happy Birthday" headband.

Photo by Cameron Healy Heather Tyack and her dog Mokey.

Photo by Cameron Healy Joy and Daisy.

Photo by Cameron Healy Luna wearing a "Happy Birthday" headband and a yellow bandana for Emma's birthday.

Photo by Cameron Healy Olya Schaefer and her dog Maggie.

Photo by Cameron Healy Patty Stevenson with her dogs Two Paws and Rip.

Photo by Cameron Healy Rip and Two Paws ready to see Emma.

Photo by Cameron Healy

