There’s no escape. A tree is going to do what a tree is going to do, and the oak trees have the right to their rite of reproduction. Yes, I mean pollen.

It seems to be part of the zeitgeist to feel as though we are under attack from everything, but the oak trees, both laurel and live, have to do their annual thing in order to survive. And, as is becoming increasingly more apparent, we need them in order to survive. So our job, as fellow Earthlings of the Florida variety, is to tolerate the oak rites the best we can.

A Survival Manual to Tolerate the Oak Trees’ Rites

Issue(s): Runny Nose, Sneezing, Coughing

In lieu of practicing medicine without a license, I will strongly suggest that you purchase an over-the-counter, non-drowsy antihistamine and keep it handy. If you’ve verified that you are prone to extreme allergy, then take them daily during pollen season. Prepare in advance.

Issue: Itchy, Itchy, Itchy

Repeat the above because antihistamines also stop you from scratching. Additionally, this seems to be a particular problem for Earthlings of the Fuzzy variety. In lieu of practicing veterinary medicine without a license, I strongly recommend that you have your vet prescribe what is needed to keep your besties from chewing their fuzz off. The two of you should remember to bathe frequently (I floss the underbellies of the wiener dogs with a wet hand towel), change all clothes everyday, and put those clothes and towels away from where you sleep for a couple of weeks. The pollen is all over you and you bring it indoors. Minimize its presence.

Want More Environmental News?

For more news about Florida’s environment, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

Issue: Nausea

This is my biggest pollen-related challenge. I’ll feel sick to my stomach, won’t want to eat and, before you know it, I’m having a diabetic episode combined with a feeling of extraordinary unease. Gut health really influences mental health and swallowing unknown quantities of yellow/green oak powder will drive me over the ever-changing edge.

So…? You have to drink water. Small amounts, frequently. Dilute the pollen in your belly. Wash it out of you. If you’re conscientious, wet a bandana or cloth mask and keep it over your face.

Issue: Pollen on car, or house, or sidewalk, etc.

Buy a rake, a broom, a wet vac, a pressure nozzle for your hose. Rinse things off. Be patient, the sky-mustard will disappear one day, then you will get acorns, which will give you squirrels.

Fun factoid. The oak flowers (pollen holders) are called ‘cat-kins’.

Meow.

Read the most recent Ask Toffer about Gulfport’s Edible Plant Guide.

Ask Toffer: Bottle Brush Tree

Question: No red flowers on bottlebrush tree this year. How do I fertilize it and what else do I need to do to maintain? —Judy

Answer: Hi Judy!

It’s possible that your tree hasn’t gotten around to flowering yet, but you sound as if you have an established relationship with this particular tree.

Bottlebrush love water. Since we had a couple of periods of drought last year, I would factor that in. In April, I would sprinkle a high-quality tree fertilizer all around the canopy of the tree.

Thanks for a great question!

—Toffer

Have a question about gardening and landscaping, or wondering about new landscaping in Gulfport?

Send ’em to Toffer at info@thegabber.com. Toffer Ross, MLA ASLA, works for the City of Gulfport as the City Horticulturalist.