A Taste of Annex Coffeehouse in Gulfport

Annex Coffeehouse opened in Gulfport at the beginning of September. The Gabber Newspaper grubbed out on their breakfast and lunch options in the office. Here’s our experience with the new coffee shop.

Reporter Patrick Heinzen and I drove around the building where customers find a large, standing menu. Not long after pulling around back, an employee met us outside to take our order. At the side window, we paid and received our food.

Since this is mainly a drive-through coffee shop, we took our goodies to the office.

Açai Bowls, Bagels, and Lattes

First, I tamed my caffeine addiction with an iced caramel latte. I enjoy sweet, lattes so caramel was the right choice. They have other flavors such as mocha, lavender, and vanilla.

I also took the healthy route by ordering Annex’s açai bowl. For $8.99, this was a huge smoothie bowl and definitely worth my money. Layered on top of the smoothie were blueberries, cut up strawberries and bananas, and a whole lot of crunchy granola. It was perfect for a warm morning in Florida.

Lastly, I ordered a plain buttered bagel because new bagel spots are important to me. Don’t forget to add jelly!

Smoothies and Cuban Sandwiches

Patrick decided a smoothie and a Cuban sandwich was the way to go.

He ordered Annex’s “chocolate monkey” smoothie, which consists of dark chocolate, almond milk, bananas, peanut butter, and Greek yogurt. He said it was tasty and all the flavors stuck out.

We heard plenty of good things about Annex’s Cuban sandwiches.

“That is one of the best Cubans I’ve ever had… that was really good,” Patrick said as he swallowed his first bite.

Final Thoughts

This place is for anyone in need of quick, high-quality breakfast or lunch options. Order inside or at the drive-through.

Annex Coffeehouse, 5133 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. info@annex-coffee.com