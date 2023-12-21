A Vision for 49th Street South in Gulfport and St. Petersburg

The connection between Gulfport and St. Petersburg is most clearly shown on 49th Street South. With one side Gulfport and the other St. Petersburg, officials from both cities have a plan to bring the two cities together. The creation of the 49th Street South Business District is a partnership between Gulfport City Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV) and St. Petersburg City Councilmember John Muhammad (District 7). While this process involves many steps, the current one is naming the district.

Community Engagement

While the two councilmembers lead the project, they want the focus on the community. On Jan. 8, they’re holding a meeting to discuss naming the district. O’Hara has some ideas.

“The two things that need to be in the name are ’49th Street South’ and ‘District’,” said O’Hara. “This is about long-term benefits for the community. With a district, we can have an executive director.”

Along with this, he stressed the importance of making the district into a neighborhood, and not only a business district.

“If the community isn’t interested in this, thats OK,” said O’Hara. “Deferring to the community is the number-one thing. This project can’t grow legs without them.”

Vision 49th Street South

The goal is to have the business district established by February, so the councilmembers can move on with their five-year plan. This plan will involve moving Gulfport’s fire and safety departments to the new district from their current location at Gulfport City Hall, O’Hara said. Along with this, O’Hara described the importance of providing the community with businesses in the neighborhood.

“At our first meeting, all the residents said something like, ‘I want to walk out of my home and go get some ice cream, or a sandwich, or a beer’,” said O’Hara. “Here downtown, we have Beach Boulevard which is that, but it would be lovely for [this district] to have what everyone else has.”

O’Hara is hopeful that creating this neighborhood and involving residents from both the Gulfport and St. Petersburg sides of the street will strengthen the community.

“Involving neighbors and businesses will bring the community together,” said O’Hara. “The point is to eliminate the perceived divide between the Gulfport and St. Petersburg sides of the street.”

St. Pete Side of Things

The Gabber Newspaper reached out to Councilmember John Muhammad, but did not get a response. However, he did provide his ideas in a press release.

“The collaboration between residents and local authorities to rename 49th Street South is a testament to the power of community engagement,” said Muhammad. “It’s an exciting opportunity for everyone to contribute to the identity and future vision of this vibrant district.”

To submit naming ideas, email our49thsts@gmail.com by Dec. 31, 2023. The ideas will be brought together for voting at the Jan. 8 meeting.