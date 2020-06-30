A Weekend of New Business

This may have been the quietest Pride weekend Gulfport has experienced in a long time. However, the rainbow heart of Gulfport still beat strong as three new businesses opened this weekend, highlighting the town’s good taste, style and good looks.

A Place for Pets

Gulfport officially welcomed the gentlemen of Paw Paws Pet Boutique, owners and operators Mike Jackson, Kevin Mulrennea and shopkeep Luke Rios.

“We’ve always loved Gulfport,” said Jackson. “We’re excited we finally found the perfect spot for us. It took quite a while to do so, but we’re extremely excited to finally be in Gulfport.”

Paw Paws Pet Boutique is open Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gulfport Brewery and Eatery is officially open, crafting tasty treats and beverages.

Along with their other offerings, Michelle Bishop, who owns the property, told us to expect “Gulfport business collaborations in the future” from Gulfport Brewery + Eatery.

On Monday, June 29, Gulfport Brewery posted on their Facebook page: “We truly can’t thank our community enough for the support in welcoming us to the neighborhood. Everyone did their part with masks and social distancing and we applaud you. We had a blast and met many amazing new friends. The team is taking the next 2 days to deep clean and restock. See you Wednesday!”

Gulfport has a New Salon

She almost snuck under our radar but we’d like to welcome owner and operator of Beauty Cafe, Juanis Brasser, who uses the artistic last name “Coiffure.” (Meet her husband in this week’s Gabs!)

Beauty Cafe is located at 2820 Beach Boulevard S. And yes, by cafe, she does mean coffee… sweet, sweet espresso! … and tea and wine.

Due to the renovations, Brasser is offering 30 percent off any service.

The salon is being strict about CDC guidelines as well. Only two clients are allowed in at a time and placed more than six-feet apart; everyone is required to wear mask

Book an appointment at the Beauty Cafe