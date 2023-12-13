A Winter Wonderland Gingerbread Village in Clearwater Beach

The JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa unveiled a 17 by 25-foot gingerbread village of a “Winter Wonderland.”

Recently, the resort’s press release stated Chef Inder and his team used 1,000 pounds of gingerbread (not for eating, of course). They used 200 pounds of frosting and 200 pounds of candy to create 15 gingerbread village houses. Within the village, there are two trains and a giant snowflake.

A Cheerful Gingerbread Village

You can see the hard work Chef Inder and his team put into the details. This little winter wonderland brings the holiday spirit in food form for all guests and visitors.

Take some time to visit the miniature food village from now until Jan. 2.

JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa, 691 S. Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach. 727-677-6000, marriott.com.

