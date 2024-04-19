According to Gulfport: Accents, booze cruises, and retirement are on people’s minds.

“I can’t wait to be retired instead of tired.” —Dan Hunter from Cleveland, after visiting Gulfport

“I’m really tight with my followers. As a matter of fact, I had beers with a third of them Sunday.” —Musician Jeremiah Night, about his six Spotify fans

“It reminds me that I’m still married when I’m traveling.” —Mike Palmer, having his phone’s voice set to an English accent like his wife

“This was a great weekend in Gulfport. So where’s my car?” —Mike Vasko, visiting at 6:30 p.m. about to leave for his 7:30 flight. (He made it.)

“That’s OK; I drink everything.” —Valerie Haskins, about a boat cruise only offering beer and wine

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about accents, booze cruises, and retirement. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.