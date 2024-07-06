According to Gulfport: Accents, The Fourth of July, and Hurricanes

According to Gulfport: Southern accents, the Fourth of July, and hurricanes are on people’s minds.

“She doesn’t look a day over 234.” —Mary Grindstaff, about the United States on the Fourth of July

“Babe, even the musicians on the Titanic stopped at some point.” —Lennie Smith to her husband playing guitar on their sailboat as Hurricane Beryl goes over them in St. Lucia

“Watch out for swimmers.” —Mike Draper, sailing in San Francisco Bay’s 60 degree Fahrenheit water seeing more than 40 people doing the breast stroke

“That’s a tasteful amount of Botox.” —Gina Micciche, commenting on women in a Netflix show

“This girl had a thick Southern accent and I couldn’t understand her. Made me like her even more.” —Nadeem Awad, about his road trip

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about southern accents, the Fourth of July, and hurricanes. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.