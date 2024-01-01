According to Gulfport: Advice, Beach Bars, and Murals

According to Gulfport: Stella’s new mural, words of advice, and beach bars are all on people’s minds.

“Don’t take a ‘no’ from someone that can’t give you a ‘yes.'” —Sydney Ward’s words of wisdom, trying to get a last drink at 2 a.m.

“It’s going to have a beautiful mural on it soon!” —Alice McDonough, server at Stella’s, talking about their new outside bar

“Sea shells ring, are you listening?” —Thomas Porten, at Jimmy B’s Beach Bar

“Yeah, that’s not gonna work for me.” —Jerod Whelchel’s response to the stewardess telling him there’s only one more chance for drinks

“So this is what you do now?” —Seattle native Becky Whelchel, watching the golf cart parade

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Stella’s new mural, words of advice, and beach bars. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.