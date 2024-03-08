According to Gulfport: Airport bars, clown school, and growing up are on people’s minds.

“I already juggle.” —Ross Holeman, contemplating going to Clown School

“Just do what you can do.” —Jeff Lemon’s advice to a new singer getting on stage for the first time

Arts All Around!

“Plans never go according to plan.” —Steve McFadden, on his weekend plan

“You’re only done growing up when you quit.” —Ian Philips’ view on aging

“Order a beer, get a shot half price. Why are our airport bars on constant party mode?” —Jerry Ganst, flying out of Tampa International Airport

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about airport bars, clown school, and growing up. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.