“We’ve been playing there since I was 7. I have a picture of myself on the same stage. “ –Ben Rogers of the Ben Rogers Band talking about the Tap House stage and all its incredible music

“You don’t find Gulfport. Gulfport finds you.” –Alicia Green explains how she settled in our town

“Hope you aren’t in the witness protection plan.” –Mike Wietholter explaining to Alicia the downside of being quoted in the newspaper

“Have you met G. Gordon McFly?” –Victoria Woods, lead singer of Hot Tonic, talking about Gulfport’s new 14-foot gecko statue

“Her name should have been TIA. You know, Tampa International Airport.” –Local artist Ray Domingo talking about the giant flamingo in the Tampa International Airport recently named Phoebe

“Why doesn’t the city collect past due slip fees? Maybe they don’t need the $200k?” –Bill Oetting who says he pays his $475 slip fee every month

“No, they’re really homemade. My wife and I are here every Saturday baking them upstairs.” –Dennis Bixler from the Tavern at Bayboro talking about the rosemary buns