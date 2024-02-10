The Gabber Newspaper Logo
According to Gulfport: Alcohol, Open Mic Poetry, and Necklaces

by Cameron Healy

microphone and crowd; (open mic poetry)
According to Gulfport: open mic poetry nights are on people’s minds.
Photo by Pxhere

According to Gulfport, alcohol, open mic poetry, and necklaces and  are all on people's minds.

“He really knows how to cheer up a room.” —Bob Manola, at open mic poetry listening to sad poetry guy 

“That song needs more alcohol.” —Brock Chattam, at open mic night

“He took them back to the original temple to be restrung.” —Pat Bixler, about his favorite recently repaired necklace

Interested in other open mic events?

Interested in other open mic events? 

“I don’t mind drinking alone. I love my company.” —Wayne Allen, talking with his sister

“Check, please.” —Mandy Frick, asking for another glass of Czech wine 

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about alcohol, open mic poetry, and necklaces. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

