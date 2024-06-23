The Gabber Newspaper Logo
According to Gulfport: Bacon, Church, and Sports Tickets

by Chris Shablak

Gulfport First United Methodist Church
According to Gulfport: Church is on people’s minds.
Photo by James Schnur

According to Gulfport: Bacon, church, and sports tickets are on people’s minds.

“It’s like a bacon weave, but less delicious.” —Ryan Hoskins, describing how to make a ‘palm cross’ for church

“I got your quote right here.” —Patrick Snider, when I needed some help

“I can’t even describe it.” —Dr. Kevin Stanley, about his friend’s 6-acre play land in the woods out in Palmetto

“It’s like watching a spark of talent that will grow into a lightning storm.” —Michelle Rogers, watching the Ben Rogers Band at the Tiki Bar & Grill

“We go every other game.” —Randy Buddemeyer on having season tickets

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about bacon, church, and sports tickets. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

