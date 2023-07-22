According to Gulfport, frying bacon and vegan desserts are all on people’s minds this week. Not to mention, people are wondering what Gulfport supposedly looks like “after hours.” Is it accurate to say it’s a zombie-filled Hawaiian luau?

“Gulfport after dark. It’s part Hawaiian luau, part zombie movie.” —Scott Russell, talking about Shore Boulevard

“We have over 60 flavors that will rotate. Cookie Butter and Fluffernutter are the current favorites.” —Erika Gebhard, pro scooper at Plant Love Ice Cream

“Life’s a garden. Dig it.” —Justin Grindstaff, hoping for rain

“Fail to plan. Plan to fail.” —Ross Holeman, entrepreneur and inventor of Plunk, the fruit fly cure

“Never fry bacon naked.” —Life advice from Rick Rager

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about frying bacon, this new vegan dessert shop in Gulfport, and Gulfport after dark this week. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.