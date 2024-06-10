According to Gulfport: Barbie, Hannah Montana, and Hulk Hogan are on people’s minds.

“It’s like working out and drinking wine.” —Sarah Hoskins, doing curls with her 5 pound bottle of Cabernet

“He looks either like Hannah Montana or Hulk Hogan.” —Drew Partison, describing what his father looked like

“Is that the movie with musicians that play guitars made of dead bodies?” —Dave Lyons asking about the movie “Road House”

“I’m just gonna get it just because.” —Darlene Church, talking about the new pink Barbie pickleball paddles

“I woke up dehydrated, chugged water next to my bed and it was not water.” —Justin Grinds, after a long day of wine tasting in Sonoma

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Barbie, Hannah Montana, and Hulk Hogan. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.