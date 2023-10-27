The Gabber Newspaper Logo
According to Gulfport: Best Gulfport Dessert

by Cameron Healy

chocolate peanut butter ice cream in a waffle cone. best gulfport dessert
According to Gulfport: There needs to be a “Best Gulfport Dessert” contest.
Joey Neill

According to Gulfport: North End Taphouse open mic performers, a best Gulfport dessert contest, and running out of The Gabber Newspaper’s newest print issue are all on people’s minds last week.

“I don’t respond well to women in hoodies.” —Kevin Stanley, sharing his inner thoughts
“I’m bringing all my [North End] Taphouse open mic experience to Nashville in January.” —Local musician Ben Roger, on his upcoming move 
“Can we have an annual ‘Best Gulfport Dessert’ contest?” —Nancy McDonald, talking about her favorite foods

“Wait, we ran outta Gabbers?” —Town Shores resident, Ron Wilson finding an empty bin

“I’m in Ohio when I belong at the Tiki Bar. Missing Gulfport.” —Susan Phillips, on her first week back up north

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about North End Taphouse open mic, a best Gulfport dessert contest, and running out of The Gabber Newspaper‘s latest print issue. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

