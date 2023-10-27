According to Gulfport: Best Gulfport Dessert

According to Gulfport: North End Taphouse open mic performers, a best Gulfport dessert contest, and running out of The Gabber Newspaper’s newest print issue are all on people’s minds last week.
“Wait, we ran outta Gabbers?” —Town Shores resident, Ron Wilson finding an empty bin
Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.
Sure, not everyone talked about North End Taphouse open mic, a best Gulfport dessert contest, and running out of The Gabber Newspaper‘s latest print issue. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.