According to Gulfport: Bike rides, passports, and Netflix shows are on people’s minds.

“Plans never go according to plan.” —Ben Rogers, after his sister’s passport expired the day before her Paris trip

“Well, I know they aren’t coming here.” —Officer Jeff Lemon, wondering why the other police were searching for car jackers at the busy bar

“This guy couldn’t find his way out of a one door room.” —Sam Fredricks, commenting on his brother trying to bait a fish hook with bread

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper‘s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.

“You might need a light weight murder show.” —Sarah Hoskins, helping her boyfriend pick out a show to watch on Netflix

“I wouldn’t even drive that far.” —Becky Anderson, talking about her husband’s 40 mile bike ride

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about bike rides, passports, and Netflix shows. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.