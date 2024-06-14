The Gabber Newspaper Logo
gulf beaches law web ad

According to Gulfport: Bowling, Concerts, and Bomb Pop Popsicles

by Chris Shablak

a red white and blue popsicle called bomb pop popsicles
According to Gulfport: Bomb pop popsicles are on people’s minds.
Photo by Pixabay

According to Gulfport: Bowling banter, concerts after church, and bomb pop popsicles are on people’s minds.

“They are coming straight to the bar from church.” —Sarah Simpson, coordinating plans with friends for the TL Jentgens concert

“Good luck going straight to hell.” —Chris Simpson, sarcastically after their friends skipped church for a concert

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper‘s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.

“Uh yeah. They are an iconic staple of life.” —Jenna Clark, talking about eating bomb pop popsicles for her birthday every year

“You already got those.” —Aaron Oetting, after his bowling opponent tossed a second ball through the opening he made from his first ball

“I am?” —Daryl Tucker’s reaction to finding out he is married after his ski accident caused temporary amnesia

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about bowling banter, concerts after church, and bomb pop popsicles. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

by Chris Shablak

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
barnacle newsletter web ad
The Gabber Newspaper