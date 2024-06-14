According to Gulfport: Bowling, Concerts, and Bomb Pop Popsicles

According to Gulfport: Bowling banter, concerts after church, and bomb pop popsicles are on people’s minds.

“They are coming straight to the bar from church.” —Sarah Simpson, coordinating plans with friends for the TL Jentgens concert

“Good luck going straight to hell.” —Chris Simpson, sarcastically after their friends skipped church for a concert

“Uh yeah. They are an iconic staple of life.” —Jenna Clark, talking about eating bomb pop popsicles for her birthday every year

“You already got those.” —Aaron Oetting, after his bowling opponent tossed a second ball through the opening he made from his first ball

“I am?” —Daryl Tucker’s reaction to finding out he is married after his ski accident caused temporary amnesia

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about bowling banter, concerts after church, and bomb pop popsicles. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.