According to Gulfport: Bowling, Florida Hiking, and Jokes

According to Gulfport: Bowling, Florida hiking, and testing new jokes are all on people’s minds.

“Be brief, be bright, and be gone.” —Dale Persinger’s advice to being a great sales rep

“The more you know, the less you carry.” —Mark Persinger, talking about hiking

“You just have to play hard to get.” —Rose Verrill, on immediately turning around after throwing the bowling ball down the lane

“What do you call scared wood? Petrified.” —Deena Paige, testing her new jokes

“Every person has a unique tongue print.” —Dr. Kevin Stanley, talking about how we are all special

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about bowling, Florida hiking, and testing new jokes. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.