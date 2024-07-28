According to Gulfport: Bowling Pins, Stormrunners, and Pickleball

According to Gulfport: Bowling pins, Stormrunners opening, and pickleball outfits are on peoples minds..

“We’ve been spitting on it forever.” —Bethany Butcher, about the “Hawk Tuah girl”

“Every pin is precious.” —Sarah Oetting, nearing the end of a team bowling tournament

“So you’re saying there’s a chance.” —Joanne James, after hearing Stormrunners Tavern might open in August

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper‘s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.

“The thing about losing your glasses and looking for them is you don’t have your glasses.” —Sam Spears, wandering around aimlessly

“I’m fine.” —Dave Johnson, commenting on his all black pickleball outfit on a 94-degree day

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about bowling pins, Stormrunners opening, and pickleball outfits. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport