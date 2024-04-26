According to Gulfport: Brain rot, friends with benefits, and planets are on people’s minds.

“Is the boat the benefit?” —Violet Baker, hearing about her friend going out boating with a “friend with benefits”

“You’re at open mic — you should know its Wednesday.” —Dennis Bixler, talking to his retired friend that can’t recall the days of the week

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

“He can set it up, but he can’t close.” —Mark Williams, talking about the singer on stage looking like Elvis, but without the moves

“My brain is rotting now. All I can think about is giant isopods and building a coffee table.” —USF Student Lilly Verrill, explaining her thoughts

“My very educated mother just served us noodles.” —Terry Arbogust’s word trick to remember the order of the planets in the solar system

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about brain rot, friends with benefits, and planets. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.