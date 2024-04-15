According to Gulfport: Breath mints, snickerdoodles, and golf tournament rules are on people’s minds.

“Snickerdoodles and Guinness.” —Kevin Stanley’s favorite snack pairing

“Never pass on a breath mint or a chance to use the restroom.” —Steven Watson’s advice to his nephew while handing out Tic Tac mints

“It didn’t matter what their real name was. They were all named after strippers.” —Alice Frasier, talking about calling all her brother’s dates ‘Nikki’

“I’m not risking a lifetime ban. I’ll call you Friday.” —Ron Hoskin’s explanation to his daughter why he couldn’t use his cellphone at the Masters Tournament

“If someone always tells you how good they are, they probably aren’t.” —Brian Guertz’s advice to his son

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about breath mints, snickerdoodles, and golf tournament rules. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.