According to Gulfport: Caddy’s, Gulfport Oktoberfest, and the Kia

According to Gulfport: the next occupant of the Caddy’s building, Gulfport Oktoberfest preparations, and the yellow Kia stirred up talk around town are all on people’s minds last week.

“Wait, they didn’t even card me?” —Lauren McCue, ordering a drink in St. Pete on her 21st birthday “Now this is what I’m talking about!” —Jimmy DeAngelo, outside in 82 degrees “I’ll have to find my lederhosen.” —Christian Dam, on his Gulfport Oktoberfest preparations “Winway, the tree, the Kia…I’m excited about the next thing to get Gulfport in a tussle.” —Annie Kent, on our little city’s turbulence “The Caddy’s building has the potential to be the best place in the whole town. Who’s gonna take a chance there?” —Bernard Johnson, hoping for a new restaurant in town (word has it there’s a tenant, but no one’s saying who.)

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about the next occupant of the Caddy’s building, Gulfport Oktoberfest preparations, and the yellow Kia stirring up talk around town. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.