According To Gulfport: Camel, Pickleball, and Wood-Fired Pizza

by

Artistic sign reading "Gulfport Historic Waterfront" illuminated at night
Chris Shablak’s our man on the street, hearing what Gulfportians and visitors have to say about our city.
Cathy Salustri

“We should have a mailbox tour of Gulfport.” – Dr. Michael Barnett, referring to all the artistic mailboxes throughout Gulfport

“Gulfport, my bubble in the ‘State of Confusion.’” — Michael McDonagh, on why he loves Gulfport

“I just ordered the oven from Italy!” — Tim Luciano, new owner of Tommy’s Hideaway Wood Fired Pizza and Pub, going into the former Dog Pier on Beach Boulevard

“Craziest thing, I saw a stroller the other day with a baby in it.” — Heidi Oetting reflecting on all the dogs being strolled through town

“Best camel I ever had.”– Bill Oetting, referencing the great meal he had at the new Gulfport restaurant, The Pearl

“Don’t we all?” – Chris Shablak’s response to pickleball player Georgina missing a shot and saying, “I just need a few more inches on my paddle.”

“I’ve tried six times and it’s never been open. Reminds me of Chick-fil-A on Sundays.” – Audre Torgerson, talking about the Gulfport Visitor Center

by Chris Shablak

