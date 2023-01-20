“We should have a mailbox tour of Gulfport.” – Dr. Michael Barnett, referring to all the artistic mailboxes throughout Gulfport

“Gulfport, my bubble in the ‘State of Confusion.’” — Michael McDonagh, on why he loves Gulfport

“I just ordered the oven from Italy!” — Tim Luciano, new owner of Tommy’s Hideaway Wood Fired Pizza and Pub, going into the former Dog Pier on Beach Boulevard

“Craziest thing, I saw a stroller the other day with a baby in it.” — Heidi Oetting reflecting on all the dogs being strolled through town

“Best camel I ever had.”– Bill Oetting, referencing the great meal he had at the new Gulfport restaurant, The Pearl

“Don’t we all?” – Chris Shablak’s response to pickleball player Georgina missing a shot and saying, “I just need a few more inches on my paddle.”

“I’ve tried six times and it’s never been open. Reminds me of Chick-fil-A on Sundays.” – Audre Torgerson, talking about the Gulfport Visitor Center