According to Gulfport: Cheese, Love, and Playing the Guitar

by Chris Shablak

A man playing the guitar
According to Gulfport: Playing the guitar is on people’s minds.
Photo via Pixabay

According to Gulfport, cheese choices, love, and playing the guitar are all on people’s minds.

“Things never happen at convenient times, like love and dead car batteries.” —Rose Verrill, having food in Gulfport

“Nope. Kraft is crap cheese.” —Dave Lyons, remarking on Chris Shablak’s cheese preference for a burger

“Both of our futures are in the past.” —M. Miles, tossing out deep thoughts

“It’s only four chords; how hard can it be?” —Singer Mary Turcott, talking to a guitar player

“Women that find me impressive, aren’t that impressive.” —Steve ‘Bronco’ Marks, at the bar downtown

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about cheese choices, love, and playing the guitar. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

