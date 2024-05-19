According to Gulfport: Christmas, Live Music, and Uber Rides

According to Gulfport: Christmas parties, live music in Gulfport, and Uber rides are on people’s minds.

“I Ubered you.” —Cassie Oastera, recalling how she met her massage therapist

“When I’m around, you won’t drown.” —Rachael Vernecki, talking about her early career as a lifeguard

“It’s an incredible oasis for live music.” —Iris Johnson’s view on Gulfport

“How come people only say ‘careful’ after you cut yourself?” —Brian Hertz, after stubbing his toe

“You got kicked out of Christmas in April. Cheers.” —Fred Ashford, forgetting to bring the Easter ham to his sister’s house

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Christmas parties, live music in Gulfport, and Uber rides. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.