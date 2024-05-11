According to Gulfport: Corn hole, Louisiana, and wet wipes are on people’s minds.

“Wet wipes will only get you so far in this heat.” —Kristyn Starkovich, on day one of a four-day music festival

“Not even.” —6 feet 6 inches tall Mark Hintz of Pensacola’s response when asked if I blocked his view at the concert

“I don’t see corn hole as a shirts versus skins sport.” —Ericka Ramsey, at North End Taphouse seeing ‘dad bods’

“That’s over two months in real time.” —Brian Guertz, explaining what six days of vacation equates to in New Orleans

“Louisiana isn’t a state. It’s a state of mind.” —Anthony Williams, Louisiana native

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about corn hole, Louisiana, and wet wipes. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.