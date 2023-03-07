What’s on everyone’s minds this week? Courts, kickball, and community, according to Gulfport, and those courts? They’re the new pickleball courts behind the Gulfport History Museum.

Courts

“It’s like watching all my hatchlings grow up.” –Sue Sommer’s pickleball teacher to hundreds of Gulfport residents at the Gulfport Rec Center on Tuesdays

“I play a lot of tennis myself. Everything was done great. They added a fiberglass mesh to stop cracking, lights, benches, and even new water fountains.” –Tom Nicholls, Public Works Director and hero responsible for building our gorgeous new pickle and tennis courts

“I like the kitchen. It adds a great element and makes it more competitive.” –Dennis Birchard, Project Manager for Caladesi Construction responsible for building the new courts, referring to the small area near a pickleball net called the kitchen

“I took pickleball in high school for two semesters.” –Craig Palombini, who works at Gulfport City Hall, talking about a class he took from a teacher at the forefront of the pickleball craze in 2008

Kickball

“We had the perfect season.” –Meghan Beebe, putting a positive spin on her kickball teams challenging 0-8 record, playing Sundays at Hoyt Park in Gulfport

Community

“Forget spring training, come out and watch your Gulfport Little Leaguers!” – Bruce Donath, Gulfport Little League fan

“Music, dancing, community, and arts. Six months a year, this has to be the best place to live in the country.” –George Zarillo, talking about Gulfport’s magical months

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

