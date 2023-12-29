According to Gulfport: December Storm

According to Gulfport: Gulfport December storm, art, and copper roofs are all on people’s minds.

“When do we get a break?” —Nancy McDonald, on the surprise Gulfport December storm approaching

“It’s art for the beautifully weird.” —Brian Kostar, artist, at his studio by the 3 Daughters Brewery

“I wish I was as healthy as I feel.” —Bobby Kuebler, at the disco bar Good Night John Boy

“Save your pennies.” —John Whelchel’s response to Becky asking, “Can I have a copper roof?”

“Never take somebody up on an offer when they seem too eager to give it.” —Dr. Kevin Stanley, sounding like the SPC philosophy professor he is

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Hooters, snow in Florida, and Gulfport vibrators. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.