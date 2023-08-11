According to Gulfport: Dogs, Rain, and Let It Be Ice Cream

According to Gulfport, dogs around Gulfport, crazy summer rain in the Tampa Bay, and Let It Be’s ribbon mint chip ice cream are all on people’s minds this week.

“If I ever saw a dog dressed like that I’d have a heart attack.” —Peggy Ireland admiring a jacket in the windows of Paw Paw’s

“The ribbon mint chip ice cream at Let It Be. It’s f***ing good.” —Mallory Wold from Iowa’s favorite thing about Gulfport

“It’s raining cats and dogs. Well it’s Gulfport, it’s just raining dogs.” —Janice Stallwort talking about our summer rains starting

“It’s a one way!” —Steve Lamm alerting a car driving by who responded with, “I’m only going one way!”

“It’s like Disney World to him!” —Leo Maimone talking about letting his dog run around the park without a leash

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

