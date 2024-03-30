According to Gulfport: Easter Eggs, Pickleball, and the Rays

According to Gulfport: Surprising Easter eggs, pickleball games, and the Tampa Bay Rays are on people’s minds.

“José Siri will have 35 homers.” —Ben Rogers, predicting baseball statistics this season at the Tampa Bay Rays‘ opener

“We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.” —Flora Brandt, on her constantly improving pickleball game in Gulfport

Looking for more things to do in St. Pete and Gulfport? Check out The Gabber Newspaper’s full calendar of events.

“Life is like an Easter egg full of wasps.” —Lilly Verrill, telling a story about handing her sister an egg

“I didn’t even get a hug. So, I don’t care.” —Golf fan Gertrude McNaughton, watching Peter Malnati win this year’s Valspar Championship tournament

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about surprising Easter eggs, pickleball games, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.