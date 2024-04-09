According to Gulfport: Elementary School, Eggs, and Las Vegas

According to Gulfport: Elementary school, hard boiled eggs, and Las Vegas casinos are on people’s minds.

“I’ve been in third grade for 11 years.” —Chanelle Hawkey, talking about her elementary school teaching career

“It went from the pink Cadillac to pink Taurus.” —Terri Arbogust, talking about how to know if Mary Kay is still doing well

Want More Business News?

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.

“Are those hard-boiled?” —Jill Simpson, asking details about Egg Fighting, a tradition of smacking eggs together for Easter

“I got cash and I didn’t even need to get on a pole.” —Bob Selent, at Ferg’s before the Rays game

“It’s organized looting.” —Aaron Williams, about Las Vegas casinos giving away the insides before they get imploded

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about elementary school, hard boiled eggs, and Las Vegas casinos. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.