According to Gulfport: Ex-wives, fishing, and recycling advice are all on people’s minds.

“I can’t see manatees without thinking of my ex-wife.” —Bob Simpson, on the rooftop of Oak & Stone

“Anyone want some cold fat?” —Rob Jackson, talking about the slice of bacon in the bloody mary at Stella’s

“Borrowed… hijacked… It was a long time ago.” —Sarah Jane, talking about Steve Wynn’s car in Las Vegas

“Why is it when fishing on the bank you try and cast out to the middle of the river, but when fishing from a boat you cast as close as you can to the bank?” —Avid sportsman Brian Herman

“Squeeze your cans.” —Mike Vasco’s recycling advice to the girl visiting his house

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about ex-wives, fishing, and recycling advice. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.