According to Gulfport: Floaties, pool parties, and sleep are on people’s minds.

“I’m not very good with silence. Especially when I don’t have anything to say.” —Kelsi Dockins, at a pool party

“All my friends are doing well.” —Jerod Whelchel, to the bartender buying a round of drinks

“We are inventing things.” —Terrell Harrington, deciding he needs a floating phone holder in the pool

“I was having so many dreams, but they were all in the same universe.” —Griffon Keech, after a good night’s sleep

“Time marches on.” —Pauline Harrington’s response to the group talking about times past

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about floaties, pool parties, and sleep. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.