According to Gulfport: Foamy beer, marriage advice, and wisdom are on people’s minds.

“Who is that band? The drummer is delicious.” —Dennis Bixler, listening to his brother drumming on stage

“Lemme cook.” —Bartender Lauren McCue, being asked to speed up while pouring a pint of foamy beer

“It’s just as easy to love a rich one, as it is a poor one.” —Herb Holeman’s marriage advice to his son

“Truth seems like madness to the ignorant.” —Mike McMullen, tossing out wisdom for everyone

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about foamy beer, marriage advice, and wisdom. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.