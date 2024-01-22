According to Gulfport: french fries, open mic nights, and stocks are all on people’s minds.

“If you can’t explain it in simple-to-understand terms, you don’t know enough about it.” —Anthony Persinger, getting advice on what stock to buy

“Your brain can go anywhere it wants, but it doesn’t have to take the mouth with it.” —Steve MacMillan, talking with a group of regulars at open mic night

“We can’t always have what we love.” —Rose Verrill, talking about french fries

“They gave me a drink that was so strong that I usually don’t do this song, but let’s try it.” —Singer Jeremiah Nzou, on stage at the North End Tap House before he played “Hey Jude” by The Beatles

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about french fries, open mic nights, and stocks. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.