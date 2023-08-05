According to Gulfport: G. Gordon McFly, Elvis, and Memories

According to Gulfport, the gecko statue named G. Gordon McFly, Elvis songs played on the steel drums, and fond memories of Gulfport are all on people’s minds this week.

“This one is for the lovers.” —Toko Irie, musician from Grenada, right before he played Elvis on the steel drums

“I want a picture with that damn gecko.” —Chris Cella ,visiting friends and family

“Maybe the magic comes from the beach sand? It seems very inclusive.” —Thomas Poole at the volleyball courts

“I will miss open mic night in the courtyard, Pia’s eggplant parm and pickleball in the Rec Center with all my Gulfport friends.” —Audre Torgerson, talking about her move back to Seattle, WA

“Listen, instead of speaking.” —Jennifer Holeman’s key piece of advice

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about G. Gordon McFly, memories of Gulfport, and Elvis songs played on steel drums in Gulfport this week. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.