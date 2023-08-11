According to Gulfport: Alligators, Summer Weather, and Snowbirds

According to Gulfport, Florida alligators existing, outrageous Florida summer weather, and missing snowbirds visiting in the winter are all on people’s minds this week.

“When you come from Chicago to Gulfport, alligators aren’t that bad.” —Mike Cella, visiting family in Gulfport

“Sun’s so hot you could cook a chicken.” —Christine Cella, wandering the beach

“Indictment may lead to enlightenment.” —Charlotte Tugwell, being hopeful

“If your Airbnb helped you pay your mortgage, is that so bad?” —Tom McCord, talking about the other side of the coin

“I actually miss them.” —Year-round resident Amy Stoneseer, talking about the snowbirds

