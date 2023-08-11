According to Gulfport: Alligators, Summer Weather, and Snowbirds

by Chris Shablak

a thermostat pointing to 120 degrees. Florida summer weather
Crazy hot: Florida’s summer weather is on people’s minds this week.
According to Gulfport, Florida alligators existing, outrageous Florida summer weather, and missing snowbirds visiting in the winter are all on people’s minds this week.

“When you come from Chicago to Gulfport, alligators aren’t that bad.” —Mike Cella, visiting family in Gulfport

“Sun’s so hot you could cook a chicken.” —Christine Cella, wandering the beach

“Indictment may lead to enlightenment.” —Charlotte Tugwell, being hopeful

“If your Airbnb helped you pay your mortgage, is that so bad?” —Tom McCord, talking about the other side of the coin

“I actually miss them.” —Year-round resident Amy Stoneseer, talking about the snowbirds

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Florida alligators existing, the crazy summer weather being too hot, and missing snowbirds visiting during the winter season this week. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

