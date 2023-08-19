According to Gulfport: Gecko Crawl, Humidity, and the WinWay Tree

According to Gulfport, the 2023 Gecko Crawl, the Florida humidity messing up everyone’s hair care routine, and Gulfport’s tree controversy with WinWay are all on people’s minds this week.

“Noise ordinance in Gulfport? Kiss my ass and call me Lucy.” —Gill Gilliliand, visiting from The Villages

“It’s so damn humid, my hair said ‘what the hell!’” —Nicole Baber, from Iowa

“So what’s the big deal about the tree anyway?” —Dawn Ristenpark, after seeing all the press coverage about Gulfport’s favorite tree

“So wait? I’m the biggest loser?” —Heidi Oetting, after winning the Gecko Pub Crawl having the worst poker hand

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about the 2023 Gecko Crawl, the Florida humidity messing up everyone’s hair care routine, and Gulfport’s tree controversy with WinWay this week. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.