According to Gulfport, global warming, post-hurricane cleanups, and vodka crans are all on people’s minds this week.

“Global warming’s a bitch, ain’t it?” —Mike Hannigan, about the crazy hurricane season “We clean up well.” —Jerri-Anne Smithe, about Gulfport’s post-hurricane look Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. “It’s great 2 a.m. junk food.” —Sydney Prescott, about vegan food “Sometimes the best deal you make is the deal you don’t make.” —Life advice from Rick Rager “It’s pink.” —Devin K., bartender at Chris’s Beachside Bar talking about the advantages of cranberry vodka

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about global warming, post-hurricane cleanups, and vodka crans.