According to Gulfport: Gulfport Caddy’s Replacement

by Chris Shablak

the gulfport caddy's building with murals of umbrellas, geckos, and a "greetings from Caddy's Gulfport" sign.
According to Gulfport: Who is going to be the lucky one to be Gulfport Caddy’s replacement?
Cameron Healy

According to Gulfport: Gulfport’s ice cream selection, Gen Z’s GPS reliance, and a potential restaurant as Gulfport Caddy’s replacement are all on people’s minds last week.

“Can’t wait for the Sharknado place to open up where Caddy’s was.” —Samantha Thomas, on Gulfport’s new potential hot spot

“Gulfport is the kind of town you can enjoy ice cream year round.” —A hungry Felice Hodge

“So are the stone crabs just running around all over our ocean floor?” —Michigan fisherman, Dan Frank enjoying a plate of jumbo crabs

“So it turns out inappropriate behavior is preferred.” —Dr. Stanley, talking about the state of the nation

“So before the internet how did you know how to go on a road trip?” —Gen Z, Tabatha Clark who has relied on GPS to get around since she could drive

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Gulfport’s ice cream selection, Gen Z’s GPS reliance, and a potential restaurant as Gulfport Caddy’s replacement. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

