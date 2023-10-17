The Gabber Newspaper Logo
According to Gulfport: Gulfport Community Players’ Next Show

by Cameron Healy

Pxhere

According to Gulfport: Gulfport Community Players‘ show productions, oral hygiene advice, and fall weather in Florida are all on people’s minds last week.

“Love it now, but can’t wait for the next show.” —Donnette Romero, talking about the plays at the Gulfport Community Players

“If you are out there hooking up, you better floss everyday.” —Rachael Demirjian’s oral hygiene advice

“I didn’t use the cocaine to get high. I just liked the way it smelled.” —Steve Parks, sharing one of his favorite song lyrics
“Now I’ll have to figure out what box my jeans are in.” —Laura Parks, on our cooling weather

“How do you go to work in the morning and come back at night, and have nothing to say?” —Kathy Parks, a snowbird from Middletown, OH

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Gulfport Community Players’ show productions, oral hygiene advice, and fall weather in Florida. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.

