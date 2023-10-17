According to Gulfport: Gulfport Community Players’ Next Show

According to Gulfport: Gulfport Community Players‘ show productions, oral hygiene advice, and fall weather in Florida are all on people’s minds last week.
“Love it now, but can’t wait for the next show.” —Donnette Romero, talking about the plays at the Gulfport Community Players
“If you are out there hooking up, you better floss everyday.” —Rachael Demirjian’s oral hygiene advice
“How do you go to work in the morning and come back at night, and have nothing to say?” —Kathy Parks, a snowbird from Middletown, OH
Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.
