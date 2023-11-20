According to Gulfport: Gulfport Karaoke, Snakes, and Vampires

According to Gulfport: Gulfport karaoke nights, snakes, and vampire neighbors are all on people’s minds.

“I’m not saying my neighbor is a vampire, but I’ve never seen him in the sunlight.” —Riley Bennet, on Halloween night

“I’m massive!” —300-pound Anthony William’s response to his friend’s unwillingness to jump into the water with the a “massive” dolphin

“I can see myself living here someday; there’s just a few things I need to work out.” —Ben Soto, visiting from Seattle for the first time

“I came over here because I didn’t want her drunk ass to step on me again.” —Marissa Nicole Koch, discussing the dangers of karaoke in Gulfport

“A bunch of people walked in with snakes in baskets.” —Lauren McIntyre, bartender at the Drunken Taco telling some wild bartending stories

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Gulfport karaoke nights, snakes, and vampire neighbors. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.