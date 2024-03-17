According to Gulfport: Happy hour, hot dogs, and music trivia are on people’s minds.

“He sounds like Chris Stapleton singing Jimmy Buffett.” —Collin Reed, listening to live music at Jimmy B’s

“Send me that video so I can see myself.” —Candi Rodgers’ sunburn in the walkway of St. Pete Beach

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

“I thought it was just a beer.” —Charlotte Tugwell, talking about the lap dance prize at North End Taphouse music trivia

“Hot dogs are not in season now.” —Greg Clark, talking about his grocery needs

“I kicked it off with a pitcher of Manhattans.” —Blanche Witulski, talking about her happy hour

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He took a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about happy hour, hot dogs, and music trivia. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.