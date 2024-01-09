According to Gulfport: Holiday Traveling, Weather, and Wine

According to Gulfport: Holiday traveling, Florida weather, and wine bars are all on people’s minds.

“Last year it was 80? I’m dreaming about 75!” —Samuel Hanson, on our Gulfport cold spell

“Happy howl-adays.” —Brandon Durant, after tasting Wolf Mountain wine

“Give me anything Standard & Pours.” —Andrew Hansen, at Vino Simpatico wine bar

“I live to sparkle.” —Charlotte Tugwell, on New Year’s Eve

“I’m using the same toilet in the Tampa airport that I used three days ago. I think I’m having a deja poo.” —Dr. Mike Barnett, flying for the holidays

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Holiday traveling, Florida weather, and wine bars. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.