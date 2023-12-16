According to Gulfport: Hooters, Snow in Florida, and Vibrators

According to Gulfport: Hooters, snow in Florida, and Gulfport vibrators are all on people’s minds.

“Why does 55 degrees in Gulfport feel like 32 degrees in Chicago?” —Michael Church, figuring out his first winter here

“I think it was 1989.” —Beatrice Fuller, trying to recall the last time it snowed in Florida

“I can make that happen.” —Patrick Graney, responding to The Gabber Newspaper staff saying that a vibrator at the Gulfport City Council meeting would get some serious attention

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

“No, but they have a Hooters.” —Rob Fowler, responding to Treasure Island not having a theater

“I already got one. I’m old.” —Angela Smith’s response when a 35-year-old with the flu saying to get a flu shot

Chris Shablak writes According to Gulfport. He’s taken a winding road to end up here through small towns in New York, Ohio, and Washington. An eternal optimist, he likes sailing, pickleball, disc golf, ice cream, and wine, but mostly ice cream.

Sure, not everyone talked about Hooters, snow in Florida, and Gulfport vibrators. Even so, Chris thought it was worth noting. According to Gulfport consists of random things Chris hears as he wanders the streets, our beach, and restaurants. Keep watch on what he hears every week — here’s another According to Gulfport.