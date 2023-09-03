According to Gulfport: Hurricane Idalia, Floods, and O’Maddy’s

According to Gulfport, Hurricane Idalia’s impacts on Gulfport, contaminated sewer water from floods, and O’Maddy’s reopening during Hurricane Idalia are all on people’s minds this week.

“So wait it’s been 100 years and my first 12 months we get 2?” —Stanley Constantine, talking about hurricanes

“You can huff and you can puff, but don’t blow any of my s@&t down.” —Christian Grindstaff, talking to Idalia

“Hurricane? More like a Hurrican’t.” —Bernie Dougherty, after his house survived

“So wait, they have to tell people to stay out of the sewer water?” —Ethan Parker, visiting from Seattle

“Maybe this is nature’s way of getting rid of derelict boats?” —Jeff Smith, after seeing a washed up boat

“I mean on a positive note, now we can paddle board up to the bars.” —Michael Hannigan III, remarking on O’Maddy’s speedy (if not entirely legal) re-opening